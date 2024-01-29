Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville thinks that President Joe Biden welcomes the distraction that a drone strike on a U.S. base in Jordan brings from the ongoing Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

The attack, which Biden attributes to Iran-backed militias, killed three American soldiers and injured dozens more near the Syrian border Saturday.

“Iran doesn’t know where we stand because we kind of ride the fence. Same thing is going on in Israel right now. A lot of this is happening because it’s taking the pressure off what Israel is doing. I think Joe Biden probably likes that,” Tuberville told Newsmax “National Report” hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. “All the things happening here in our country, the border, Joe Biden, criminally, possibly could be looking at a court case in the very near future. All that has taken the light of what’s going on here, but better to do it over there than here right?”

Tuberville questioned where the leadership is in the United States, and he suggested that an incident like this wouldn’t have happened had Trump been president.

“We’re in a complete mess. As I said earlier, this country is running on autopilot. There’s no leadership. We have nobody in Washington DC that has the steering wheel that says this is the direction we’re gonna go,” he added. “President Trump would do that, and they knew that President Trump would hit somebody in a heartbeat, but these people have no theory or guideline on what to do. I don’t know who’s running our country, to be honest.”

He also deemed the Democrats responsible for deciding how to respond to the drone strike after he said that Trump and the Republicans would have responded in some way by now.

“It’s getting to be a very serious situation where everybody’s looking around and going, ‘Well, who’s gonna make this decision? Republicans aren’t gonna make the decision. Tom Cotton said he’d like to do this, Lindsey Graham. We have no say so it’s all the Democrats. They’re making all these decisions and look at the mess we’re in.”

