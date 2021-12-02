Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Thomas Haden Church to Star in Comedy ‘The Estate’

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church are set to star in “The Estate,” a farcical comedy from writer and director Dean Craig (“Death at a Funeral”), who will direct.

Sarah Jessica Parker is also producing the film that stars Collette and Faris as two sisters who learn their wealthy but estranged Aunt Hilda is terminally ill, leading them to battle with one of their cousins over their aunt’s estate.

Parker is producing along with Alison Benson for Pretty Matches Productions, as are Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel. Executive Producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman.

Signature Films and Capstone Global are financing.

“Dean’s knack for farce is one of a kind. We look forward to bringing this comedy to life and working with this extraordinary group of talent; Toni, Anna and Thomas couldn’t be more perfectly cast,” Goldberg said in a statement.

“The Estate” is a reunion for Church and Collette, who starred together in 2014’s “Lucky Them,” as well as Church and producer Parker, who worked together on “Divorce.”

Collette will next be seen in “Nightmare Alley” from Guillermo del Toro. Faris is most recently known for her series “Mom” and her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.” And Church will next be seen reprising his role as one of the villains in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Craig most recently wrote an directed the Netflix hit “Love, Wedding, Repeat,” starring Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin. He’s also in post-production on “The Honeymoon” starring Maria Bakalova.

