Toni Collette Thought ‘The Sixth Sense’ Was a ‘Spiritual Story’ – Not a Horror Movie

Toni Collette starred in 1999’s “The Sixth Sense” — but didn’t realize she was in a horror movie until several weeks into filming. As the actress told Q With Tom Power last week, “I just thought it was a beautiful spiritual story.”

The nature of the movie dawned on her after she walked by the editing bay on set, Collette added, and saw the editors cut a scene in which Cole, played by Haley Joel Osment, finds the ghost of Kyra, played by Mischa Barton.

“She reaches out and grabs him,” Collette said, “And the way it was shot, I was like, ‘Oh, holy s–, I think this is a horror movie.’

Collette will next star in “Wayward,” Mae Martin’s latest project.

The series is set within the troubled teen industry. Martin, who has had known several friends who were sent to schools for troubled youth, explained to TheWrap, “Because it was my best friend who got sent to one of these schools, and I always had a lot of guilt about it, because I felt like I should have been the one who was sent, imagining a scenario where I went to bust her out and then was in there with her trying to stay sane, was a really interesting exercise.”

The series also stars Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) as a pair of best friends who hope to leave the town they live in one day. While the show is about teen friendships, it’s also about “the intense codependent friendships where you feel like you can be full of yourself and you’re hysterically laughing all the time,” Martin also said.