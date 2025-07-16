‘Tonight Show’ Calls Out Senate Democrats, Chuck Schumer: ‘I’ve Eaten Roast Beef at Arby’s Tougher Than This Guy’ | Video

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” called in former president Barack Obama (Dion Flynn) Tuesday night to give some advice to House and Senate Democrats in their fight against the Trump Administration.

Flynn’s return as Obama came on the heels of recent comments the former president made at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser, in which he urged Democratic leadership to “toughen up.” Flynn’s Obama echoed that sentiment during Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” monologue. “I’m not just talking about Democratic voters. I’m talking about the Democrats in power,” he told Fallon. “Take Chuck Schumer, for example. I mean, just look at him. I’ve eaten roast beef at Arby’s tougher than this guy.”

“We expect this guy to be tough?” he asked about the current Senate Minority Leader. “He has a tough time just keeping his damn glasses on his nose.” When he was asked who Democrats should look to in America right now for strong leadership, Flynn’s Obama offered, “You gotta go with the popular vote. So right now the front-runners are Huda from ‘Love Island’… or a Labubu doll.”

You can watch Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

It was not just Chuck Schumer that Flynn’s Obama went after on last night’s “Tonight Show.” When pressed by Fallon, the caricature of the former president did not have many nice things to say about Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Governor Gavin Newsom or even his former vice president, Joe Biden. “Look at him. What do you think he can bench? 100, 200 ounces?” Flynn’s Obama joked about Sanders. “I’ll bet he still exercises with that old-timey machine that vibrates your body with a belt.”

“What about the younger rising Democrats like Gavin Newsom?” Fallon later inquired, to which Flynn’s Obama responded, “Oh, Gavin Newsom, come on. Really? You think that’s tough? A guy who looks like he placed fourth in a Pat Riley look-alike contest?” As for Biden, Fallon asked whether or not Flynn’s Obama thought his fellow former president was tough enough to combat Trump.

“Come on now. Look, you know I love Joe, but one time I sneezed and he blew through the Oval Office wall. He made an outline of himself like Wile E. Coyote,” the “Tonight Show” veteran joked. “At this point, the man is 90% dust.”