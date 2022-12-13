The 2023 Tony Awards will air live from United Palace, miles from Times Square as the 76th ceremony will air live on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS and will be streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The shift in location comes after years of hosting the Tonys at Radio City Music Hall.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

For the first time, the Tony Awards will be presented at the historic United Palace. The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as one of five Loew’s “Wonder Theatres,” premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan’s 4th largest theatre, and hosts concerts, movie premieres, film shoots, and other events. The United Palace serves the Washington Heights community by showcasing the performing and visual art of local artists – many of them school children – and housing the non-profit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

The 76th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The Tony Awards is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.