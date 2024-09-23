Tony Awards Returns to Radio City Music Hall for 2025 Show, Sets June Date

The Tony Awards are officially returning to New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall for the 78th installment of the ceremony.

The awards show will be broadcast live from both the East and West coasts on June 8, 2025 on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch the awards show on-demand the day after it airs.

Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the 2025 ceremony will recognize all of the awards categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season. Previously, it was held at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

Last year was a big Tonys for both “The Outsiders,” which won the award for Best Musical, and “Stereophonic,” which won for Best Play. It was also a historic night for the awards show as all eight winners in the performance categories received awards for the first time — a first in Tonys history. Six of them also won off of their first career nomination.

As for performer wins, Jeremy Strong won Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Doctor Thomas Stockmann in “An Enemy of the People,” and Sarah Paulson won Best Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Antoinette “Toni” Lafayette in “Appropriate.” On the musical side, Jonathan Groff took home Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Franklin Shephard in “Merrily We Roll Along,” while Maleah Joi Moon took home Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Ali in “Hell’s Kitchen.”

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards was originally founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947. The ceremony annually recognizes theatre professionals for their distinguished achievement on Broadway. One of the most coveted awards in entertainment as well as the “T” in “EGOT,” the Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing as well as White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss serve as executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment with Jack Sussman serving as another EP. Weiss will also direct the program.