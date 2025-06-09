Tonys 2025: George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Sadie Sink, Jean Smart and More Hit the Show in Style | Photos

The 78th Tony Awards set Radio City Music Hall ablaze with triple-threat talent on Sunday, as host Cynthia Erivo, nominees like George Clooney, Sadie Sink and Nicole Scherzinger, and current Broadway star Jean Smart hit the red carpet in style.

The Tonys ceremony aired live on CBS from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, with streaming available via Paramount+. Erivo emceed and started with a fun number poking fun at all the TV and film folks in Broadway shows this season, with an especially fun joke about “Just in Time” star Jonathan Groff’s projectile spittle reputation.

Going into the ceremony, three musicals — two based upon popular movies — emerged supreme amongst Tony nominators in 2025, banking an impressive 10 nods last month.

The tuners “Buena Vista Social Club,” based on Wim Wenders’ 1999 documentary and the even more popular album, the outlandish comedy “Death Becomes Her,” based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 cult classic, and the sweet robot romance “Maybe Happy Ending,” starring Darren Criss, all scored big.

Among plays, the top nomination-getters were the Sink-starring “John Proctor Is the Villain” and the long-closed but superbly-reviewed “The Hills of California,” directed by Sam Mendes. Both productions received seven nods.

Catch highlights from all the Broadway (and Hollywood-meets-Broadway) glamor in the photos below:

Cynthia Erivo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sadie Sink attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jean Smart attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Nicole Scherzinger attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lea Michele attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cole Escola attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kristin Chenoweth attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Audra McDonald attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brooke Shields attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Aaron Tveit attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jonathan Groff attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Leslie Odom Jr. attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sara Bareilles attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)