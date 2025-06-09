Tonys 2025: George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Sadie Sink, Jean Smart and More Hit the Show in Style | Photos

The 78th Tony Awards set Radio City Music Hall ablaze with triple-threat talent on Sunday, as host Cynthia Erivo, nominees like George Clooney, Sadie Sink and Nicole Scherzinger, and current Broadway star Jean Smart hit the red carpet in style.
The Tonys ceremony aired live on CBS from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, with streaming available via Paramount+. Erivo emceed and started with a fun number poking fun at all the TV and film folks in Broadway shows this season, with an especially fun joke about “Just in Time” star Jonathan Groff’s projectile spittle reputation.
Going into the ceremony, three musicals — two based upon popular movies — emerged supreme amongst Tony nominators in 2025, banking an impressive 10 nods last month.
The tuners “Buena Vista Social Club,” based on Wim Wenders’ 1999 documentary and the even more popular album, the outlandish comedy “Death Becomes Her,” based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 cult classic, and the sweet robot romance “Maybe Happy Ending,” starring Darren Criss, all scored big.
Among plays, the top nomination-getters were the Sink-starring “John Proctor Is the Villain” and the long-closed but superbly-reviewed “The Hills of California,” directed by Sam Mendes. Both productions received seven nods.