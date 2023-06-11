Ariana DeBose kicked off the 76th annual Tony Awards Sunday night with a rousing dance number and heartfelt salute of support to the writers’ strike — while also poking fun at the fact that this year’s ceremony will run historically without a script.

“I’m unscripted — as will every presenter who comes onstage tonight. We’re just making it up as we go along,” the “West Side Story” Oscar winner said.

She also nodded to her hosting gig from last year’s ceremony: “To anyone who thought last year might’ve been a bit unhinged, to them I say: Darlings, buckle up.”

The show, airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from the historic United Palace in New York City, began with DeBose sitting at a lit vanity before a black binder labeled “script.” Flipping through its pages, they were all blank, the ceremony’s first nod to the fact that due to the WGA Strike, the next three hours were going script-free.

What came next was a high-energy dance routine through the halls of the theater, the aisles of the orchestra and the boards of the stage, featuring live musicians, a smattering of dancers, tunes like Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and DeBose holding spotlight front and center. Tony-nominated performers like Sara Bareilles (“Into the Woods”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“The Piano Lesson”) sat front row. Jackson, at one point, stood up, appearing to welcome DeBose to the stage.

“Well, well, well,” DeBose said, noticeably energized after the routine. She swallowed hard. “Dry mouth,” she joked while beginning her off-the-cuff monologue.

“Welcome to the 76th annual Tony Awards! We are coming to you live from this gorgeous theater, the United Palace — uptown, baby, in Washington Heights! And by the way, happy Puerto Rican Day,” she said to the cheering crowd. “That was very special to me to be able to open tonight with dance forward and music forward in a number choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia.”

DeBose then took a couple minutes to run down exactly how this year’s ceremony might look different from years’ past, saying that there’s a “very good reason” the opening began with a blank script.

“Our siblings over at the WGA are currently on strike in pursuit of a fair deal. And how many of us know what that is?” she said before answering the rhetorical question of what the writers’ strike has to do with Broadway’s biggest night. “Awards shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA. So in order for this show to go on, a whole host of people had to come together in order to find a compromise. And they are all here, so to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full throated thank you.

“And so now you’re asking: Well, what’s the compromise? We don’t have a script, you guys. I’m live and unscripted — you’re welcome. So to anyone who thought last year might’ve been a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up.’ But in all seriousness, yes, I’m unscripted, as will every presenter who comes onstage tonight. We’re just making it up as we go along, and that’s cool. Again, it’s a blessing to be here.”

So what else did a script-free ceremony mean? No teleprompters for presenters — but DeBose explained that there were two screens in the back of the theater for winners to “literally count you down if your lovely speeches begin to take a little too long. But honestly, take your moment. Tonight is about you.”

“In fact, I’m getting a ‘please wrap up,'” DeBose continued, beginning her monologue’s conclusion. “What I want to tell you is that the Tony Awards are so special, and everyone here has worked very hard to not only honor those guidelines but celebrate your accomplishments and your achievements this season… You should all be so proud of everything you have given to this Broadway season.”