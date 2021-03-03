Screen Media is making the Tony Hale comedy “Eat Wheaties!” a part of its balanced breakfast and has acquired the U.S. rights to the film. The distributor is planning a release in theaters and on demand April 30.

“Eat Wheaties!” is directed by Scott Abramovitch and stars Hale as Sid Straw, a man who desperately tries to prove that he knows a celebrity — in this case, Elizabeth Banks — only for his creepy messages to her to go viral and get him banned from his college reunion. With his life at a crossroads, he sets out to rediscover the best version of himself and hires an inexperienced lawyer to help clear his name.

The story is an adaptation of a 2003 novel by Michael Kun called “The Locklear Letters,” but is modernized for the social media era (and updated from celebrity Heather Locklear). “Eat Wheaties!” also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Danielle Brooks, Lamorne Morris, Robbie Amell, David Walton, Sarah Burns, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Chalke, Sarah Goldberg and Alan Tudyk.

Abramovitch wrote and directed “Eat Wheaties!,” and he also produced with David J. Phillips. The executive producers are Daniel Norris Webb, Tony Hale, Andrew Kurzon, Salamo Levin, Tony Manolikakis and Jamie Abramovitch.

The film played the festival circuit and was awarded Best Comedy at the San Diego International Film Festival.

“Sid Straw, born in Michael Kun’s brilliant novel, is an unforgettable character who inspired this journey. I can’t wait for audiences to experience Tony Hale’s hysterical and nuanced performance alongside a dream cast that I am so grateful to have worked with,” Abramovitch said.

“For his feature film directorial debut, Scott has delivered a terrific heartfelt comedy for the digital age where the best of intentions can sometimes have unexpected consequences,” Screen Media said in a statement. “Tony’s performance is so genuine and infectious that you can’t help but root for Sid through all of his trials and tribulations.”

Screen Media recently acquired the comedy “Senior Moment” starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” and “Off the Rails” starring Kelly Preston.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Amy Beecroft at Verve on behalf of the filmmakers.