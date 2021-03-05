Tony Hendra, National Lampoon Editor and ‘This is Spinal Tap’ Star, Dies at 79

Tony Hendra, a British satirist who worked as a top editor with National Lampoon and Spy magazines and is best known from “This Is Spinal Tap” as the band’s manager Ian Faith, has died. He was 79.

Hendra died on Thursday in Yonkers, New York of Lou Gehrig’s disease, his wife Carla told The New York Times. He was first diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

He got his start at Cambridge University in the ’60s and worked alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman and others just before Monty Python would hit it big.

More to come…