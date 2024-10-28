‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Torches Trump for Latino Bashing at Rally: ‘Fellow Puerto Ricans, Trash Collection Day Is November 5’

The hosts of “The View” did not take kindly to the bashing of people of color — particularly Puerto Ricans — that happened at Donald Trump’s campaign rally over the weekend. So on Monday morning, host and fellow Puerto Rican Sunny Hostin fired back.

In case you missed it, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico “literally a floating island of garbage” while speaking ahead of Trump at a New York City rally on Sunday, and later said Latinos “love making babies too. Just know that. They do. They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country.”

Trump himself did not condemn those comments, coming out on stage just a few hours later.

.@Sunny Hostin: "This Puerto Rican has something to say about the island that I love, where my family is from. Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump."



To kick off Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Hostin offered a message directly to the presidential hopeful.

“Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump. Americans,” she said angrily. “We voluntarily serve disproportionately high in the military while you have bone spurs. And we vote.”

The host then listed just how many Puerto Rican voters there are in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin.

She also reminded Trump that Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi and Marc Anthony — many of whom publicly backed Kamala Harris following the incident — have more than 345 million combined followers on Instagram, as compared to Trump’s 26.8 million, “since you care so much about size.”

“We don’t like what was said about Puerto Rico, and we know how to take the trash out, Donald Trump,” she said. “Trash that has been collecting since 2016

and that’s you, Donald Trump. And finally, my fellow Puerto Ricans trash collection day is November 5, 2024. Don’t forget it.”