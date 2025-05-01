7 Surprising Snubs From the 2025 Tony Nominations

Well, the cat’s out of the proverbial stage props bag — and overall, it proved to be an embarrassment of riches for a surprisingly robust Broadway season, with escalating grosses (not to mention prices) reflecting as much.

But as with any onstage drama, there are bound to be some broken hearts on Tony nomination morning. Here’s a look at some of the shows and performers some were surprised to not see celebrated on the Main Stem for 2025.

“Othello”

Julieta Cervantes

Not only did stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal not make the cut for their Shakespearean fervor, but the massively successful revival didn’t rate for a single element. Could it be a response to those hefty ticket prices? No worries, the two megawatt talents will be just fine as long as audiences, as Iago himself once said, “put money in thy purse.”

Idina Menzel in “Redwood”

Idina Menzel in “Redwood” (Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Reviews were mixed at best, but many thought Idina Menzel’s long-awaited Broadway return as a grieving climber would be greeted more warmly, if only for her tree-sturdy performance in the new musical. But the Tony committee left her hanging.

Kieran Culkin in “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk in “Glengarry Glen Ross” (Credit: Emilio Madrid)

I guess an Oscar will just have to suffice, as Culkin was passed over in the already-competitive featured actor play category for his less-showy co-star Bob Odenkirk. Surprising, given that Culkin’s Ricky Roma is usually the award magnet role (Al Pacino, Liev Schreiber and Joe Mantegna have all been recognized for this part on stage and screen, with the latter two Tony winners for their efforts.)

“Cult of Love”

Cult of Love

A stacked cast including Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley and Mare Winningham, paired with a terrific production of Leslye Headland’s acidic holiday family drama, was not enough to rate a single nomination for the Second Stage production. No love for “Love,” indeed.

Phylicia Rashad as director of “Purpose”

Getty Images

Nearly the entire cast of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ lacerating “Purpose” was nominated, as was the play. But not the woman who directed all of it? And by a two-time Tony winner herself? A shame as there are so few Black women who’ve ever been recognized as directors by Tony nominators, and this one is as worthy as any.

Sutton Foster in “Once Upon a Mattress”

Sutton Foster, “Once Upon a Mattress”

Sure, it played way back in Fall 2024, but it worked for some shows this year (“The Hills of California,” most especially). And Foster is a Broadway legend and a damn fine comedienne. But her Princess Winnifred will have to sit this ball out.

“The Last Five Years”

Adrienne Warren, Nick Jonas in “The Last Five Years” (Matthew Murphy)

Despite warm notices for star Adrienne Warren (with less warm ones for co-star Nick Jonas), and a not-very-crowded Best Revival of a Musical category with only seven possible contenders and four slots, the Tony committee said “goodbye until tomorrow,” to quote one of composer Jason Robert Brown’s better-known songs from the show.