Tony Roberts, Star of ‘Annie Hall’ and Other Woody Allen Films, Dies at 85

Tony Roberts, who appeared in six Woody Allen films including “Annie Hall,” died Friday at the age of 85.

His daughter, Nicole Burley, confirmed to the New York Times that he died of complications from lung cancer at his Manhattan home.

Roberts first appeared in Allen’s 1972 comedy “Play It Again, Sam,” and went on to costar in five more of the comedian’s films: “Annie Hall,” “Stardust Memories, “A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy,” “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “Radio Days.”

In “Annie Hall,” Roberts played a Los Angeles-based producer whose success stings for Allen’s Alvy Singer character. In “Hannah and Her Sisters,” he was the sperm donor for Allen and screen wife Mia Farrow’s children.

He was also a Broadway veteran who was nominated for two Tony Awards: as best actor in a musical for 1968’s “How Now, Dow Jones” and for featured actor in a play in Allen’s “Play It Again, Sam,” which was later adapted for the 1972 film.

“I was always so vividly the guy Woody wrote, that everybody in the business — casting agents, for instance — would think of me that way,” Roberts told The Los Angeles Times in 1997. “The persona I was for Woody is a hard thing to break out of.”

In the same interview, Roberts confessed to being bad at auditions, nearly blowing blowing his chance to star in Allen’s first play, “Don’t Drink the Water.”

“[Producer] David Merrick wanted me, but Woody was not convinced. In the meantime I had replaced Robert Redford in ‘Barefoot in the Park.’ So Woody came to see me in that. He came backstage and said, ‘This is great. You’re very good. I’ll give you the part in my play. Why are you so bad at auditions?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Roberts recalled.

His father was Radio and Television announcer Ken Roberts, one of the founding members of AFTRA. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Screen Actor’s Guild and Actor’s Equity Association.

His other films include “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three,” “Serpico” and the 2017 remake of “Dirty Dancing.”

Roberts was married to Jennifer Lyons from 1969 through 1975. He is survived by their daughter, Nicole.