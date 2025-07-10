Here Are All the Songs in Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’

Lena Dunham is making her return to TV with Netflix’s “Too Much,” which comes with a soundtrack perfect for both crash outs and healing moments.

“Too Much” follows Jessica (Megan Stalter), an American who moves to London after a devastating breakup and meets Felix (Will Sharpe), a charming British musician — mirroring Dunham’s own experience of meeting her husband, British musician Luis Felber. So, it’s only fitting that Felber, who also serves as a writer and executive producer on the show, heads up music alongside Matt Allchin.

From party hits like “London Bridge” by Fergie, “Tap In” by Saweetie and “Girls” by the Dare to tender ballads like “Praying” by Kesha and “Slow Like Honey” by Fiona Apple, “Too Much” has something for everyone.

Episode 1: “Nonsense & Sensibility”

“London Bridge” by Fergie

“Dead or Alive (feat. Jimmy Jones)” by Cam’ron

“Slow Like Honey” by Fiona Apple

Episode 2: “Pity Woman”

“Pressure to Party” by Julia Jacklin

“Itty Bitty Piggy” by Nicki Minaj

“In Spite of Ourselves” (feat. Amy Taylor) by Viagra Boys

“Ashita Atari wa Kitto Haru” by Happy End

“Farewell Transmission” by Songs: Ohia

“Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus

“The Jump Off” by Lil’ Kim

“You Know Me More Than I Know” by John Cale

“Are You With Me Now?” by Cate Le Bon

Episode 3: “Ignore Sunrise”

“touch tank” by quinnie

“Maggot Brain” by Funkadelic

“Falling Apart” by Slow Pup

Episode 4: “Notting Kill”

“anything” by Adrianne Lenker

“Tap In” by Saweetie

“Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves

Episode 5: “Pink Valentine”

“Angel of My Dreams” by JADE

“Greek Tragedy” by the Wombats

“Ballet Dancers (Never Love Again)” by Francis of Delirium

“Dream Woman” by Suki Waterhouse

“It’s Too Late” by Carole King

Episode 6: “To Doubt a Boy”

“Sister You Said!” by Sarah Meth

“Praying” by Kesha

Episode 7: “Terms of Resentment”

“Human” by Molly Sarlé

“You Found Me” by the Fray (cover)

Episode 8: “One Wedding and a Sex Pest”

“Big Energy” by Latto

“Get Busy” by Sean Paul

“Swimming Pools (Drank)” by Kendrick Lamar

“See You Later” by U.N.P.O.C.

Episode 9: “Enough, Actually”

“Girls” by the Dare

“Erection” by the Faint

“Swing Special” by Felix da Housecat & Kristin Velvet

“Don’t Smoke in Bed” by Nina Simone

“Farewell Transmission” by Songs: Ohia

“Free” by NRVS

Episode 10: “The Idea of Glue”

“Old Recliners” by ROLE MODEL

“Bigger Than the Whole Sky” by Taylor Swift

“Run for Cover” by Sugababes

“I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight” by Richard & Linda Thompson

“True Love Trajectory” by Attawalpa

“Too Much” is now streaming on Netflix.