SpongeBob SquarePants

"Spongebob Squarepants" was the most in-demand show on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.(Paramount)

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Is the Most In-Demand Show on Amazon Prime Video | Charts

by | March 14, 2022 @ 10:25 AM

”Peppa Pig“ and other kids’ series make up nearly 21% of the demand for all shows on Prime Video in February

In February, the most in-demand show on Amazon Prime Video was “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The long-running animated hit had over 65 times the demand of the average series in February, according to Parrot Analytics data.

This underscores the importance Amazon has placed on children’s content. “Peppa Pig,” another global hit with kids, was also among the 10 most in-demand shows available on Amazon.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

