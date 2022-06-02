‘Top Chef’ Crowns Season 19 Winner

Major Spoilers for the “Top Chef” Season 19 finale. Don’t read unless you want to find out who won before you watch.

After 12 grueling weeks in Houston (and 2 in Tuscon, Arizona), “Top Chef” Season 19 has finally come to an end, with a brand new contestant awarded the title of Top Chef.

The finale came down to three chefs: Houston native Evelyn Garcia, “Last Chance Kitchen” powerhouse Sarah Welch, and New York-based Australian chef Buddha Lo.

Presiding over the affair were as always Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, joined by guest judges Stephanie Izard and Eric Ripert, along with guest diners that included Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, Gregory Gourdet, Edward Lee, Bricia Lopez, Alexander Smalls and Janos Wilder.

And who won? The new Top Chef is: Buddha Lo.

Top Chef

Lo, Executive Chef at Huso in New York City, won with a four-course progressive menu during the final competition.

“Growing up in Australia, I dreamed about winning ‘Top Chef.’ I went on this competition to showcase to the world what I can do. This win was not only for me, but was for my late father, an incredible chef who taught me how to cook,” Lo said in a statement after his win was revealed.

Along with the title of Top Chef, Lo won $250,000 furnished by S.Pellegrino, a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.