‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Box Office Record Books

In its 13th weekend in theaters, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has moved up another spot on the all-time domestic box office charts, passing the $678.8 million total of Marvel’s 2018 megahit “Avengers: Infinity War.”



Buoyed by the return of premium format support as well as a lack of major new releases during the end-of-summer period, “Top Gun: Maverick” briefly slid out of the top 5 on the weekend charts two weeks ago but has returned with renewed legs during this late stage in its extended theatrical run. While the film will be released on digital platforms this Tuesday, it is still on course to pass the $700 million run of “Black Panther” to become one of the top 5 highest grossing films in North American history.

Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed $1.38 billion, putting it 13th on the all-time charts as it closes in on the No. 12 spot held by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with $1.4 billion. In Paramount’s record books, it is now the studio’s highest grossing domestic film ever after passing the lifetime run of “Titanic” earlier this month, and is second only to that Oscar-winning film worldwide.

The overwhelming success of “Maverick” is expected to carry over next year to star Tom Cruise’s next big blockbuster, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning,” which will be released in two parts in July 2023 and June 2024.