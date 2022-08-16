“Top Gun: Maverick” is the year’s biggest movie by a considerable margin, both in terms of box office and in the way it captured the cultural zeitgeist, and it now finally has a home video release date and bonus features details.

The long-awaited sequel, made more than three decades after the original, was #2 at the domestic box office just this weekend and it was originally released in theaters back in late May. It has truly been unstoppable. But if you somehow haven’t seen the movie yet (or want to watch it again), you’ll have your chance soon enough – Paramount has announced a digital release date of Aug. 23, with the film hitting 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 1.

As part of the PVOD and Blu-ray/4K HD Blu-ray release, there are 110 minutes of bonus features, including music videos for the soundtrack cuts by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic; various short featurettes devoted to the filming and production of the movie (including “A Love Letter to Aviation”); and the Masterclass with Tom Cruise from the Cannes Film Festival this summer (running a whopping 49 minutes and easily the most essential special feature).

The continued success of “Top Gun: Maverick” made its home video release date a moving target. Instead of the typical 45-day window that movies like “The Batman” and “Lightyear” received earlier this year before debuting on streaming services and PVOD, “Top Gun: Maverick” has opted to simply remain in theaters, collecting record-breaking revenue and delighting movie fans desperate to see something super fun on the biggest screen imaginable.

The VOD angle has been a part of the “Top Gun: Maverick” narrative for at least a year. When the pandemic caused the release date of the movie to jump around Paramount’s schedule, an option that was floated was to have the movie debut exclusively on Paramount+, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. Cruise reportedly fought against this decision, insisting that it needed a theatrical rollout, with an emphasis on premium and large-format experiences like IMAX and ScreenX. This wound up being the correct play … and the rest is history.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” directed by Joseph Kosinski, also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis and Val Kilmer.

Here’s a complete rundown of the “Top Gun: Maverick” bonus features on each release:

Digital Bonus Content

Cleared For Take Off—Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G’s in a fighter plane.

Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick—Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!

A Love Letter To Aviation—Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.

Forging The Darkstar—Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.

Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival—Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga Music Video—Watch Lady Gaga’s music video for her standout lead single hit on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

“I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic Music Video—Check out the music video to the original new song from OneRepublic.

4K UHD

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.** The film will also be available in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook.™ The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “A Love Letter To Aviation,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and the two music videos.

Blu-ray

The Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “A Love Letter To Aviation,” “Forging The Darkstar,” and the two music videos.

DVD

The DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.