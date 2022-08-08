‘Top Gun’ Just Flew Past ‘Titanic’ – But Can It Break the All-Time Global Top 10 Box Office?

top gun: maverick

”Maverick“ is now ranked No. 13 and its run isn’t over as it takes a victory lap returning to Imax screens
In its 11th weekend in theaters, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” finally slipped out of the top five on the box office charts, but not before passing one of the biggest hits of all time, “Titanic,” on the all-time domestic list.

And amazingly, the biggest film of the year may not be done yet, as it has a chance — albeit a small one — to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films ever worldwide without the aid of a release in China.

This weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” added $7 million from domestic theaters and $10.3 million internationally, bringing its totals to $662.5 million domestic and $1.35 billion worldwide. On the all-time domestic chart, that puts it seventh as it passes the lifetime gross of “Titanic,” which made $600 million in its initial holiday 1997 theatrical run and an additional $59 million from re-releases in 2012, 2017 and 2020.

Globally, “Maverick” currently stands in the No. 13 position, having passed the global totals of “Black Panther” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2” this weekend. To crack the top 10 global list, “Maverick” would need to make another $160 million worldwide to pass the $1.51 billion of the 2015 “Fast & Furious” film, “Furious 7.”

That might be a little too much to ask even for a film with historic legs like “Top Gun: Maverick,” but a mark that is very much in reach is $1.4 billion worldwide, which would put it past “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for the No. 12 global spot.

That’s because even at this late stage in its run, “Maverick” is showing better legs than many of the films that were released more than a month after it. The film was just edged out of the top five by “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which took in $7.1 million in its fifth weekend. Since the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which had the most recent $100 million-plus opening in early July, weekend drops for “Maverick” have held to 20% or less.

If that continues next weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” should have a 12th weekend total of $5.5-$6 million, which could be enough to leapfrog “Minions” and/or “Thor” and return to the top five. At some point probably in the next two weeks, “Maverick” will pass $678 million and in doing so pass the domestic run of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

