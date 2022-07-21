Two months after its release, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to climb up the all-time box office charts, passing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Avengers” to join the top 10 highest grossing films ever in North America.



“Top Gun: Maverick” will take the No. 9 spot on that list on Thursday and will pass $625 million in domestic grosses this weekend and $1.25 billion worldwide. Next on the domestic charts in eighth is “Jurassic World” with $653 million, while “Maverick” will pass the $1.24 billion gross of “Incredibles 2” for the No. 19 spot on the all-time global gross charts.

After becoming the largest Memorial Day weekend opening in box office history, “Top Gun: Maverick” has posted among the strongest weekend holds ever seen by a summer blockbuster. The film still has not seen its weekend totals drop below $10 million after eight weekends, and no weekend drop has exceeded 45%.



“Maverick” has become Tom Cruise’s first $1 billion hit in his career and is the second highest grossing film ever for Paramount behind only “Titanic.” The star and studio will reunite next year for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning,” a two-part film that will be released in July 2023 and June 2024.