‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pushed Back From June to Christmas, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Set for September
“Spongebob” movie also moves to July 31
Brian Welk | April 2, 2020 @ 9:21 AM
Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 9:56 AM
Paramount has shuffled its release slate, pushing “Top Gun: Maverick” to a Christmas release date and set “A Quiet Place Part II” for a September release after being delayed from March.
The Tom Cruise sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” was meant to open on June 24, 2020, and it will now open Dec. 23 in wide release. John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” will open Sept. 4 after it was pulled from its release date late last month.
“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” has also been delayed to July 31 after it was originally set on May 22.
Finally, “The Tomorrow War,” from director Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, was removed from its release date after being set for the Christmas release that is now held by “Top Gun.”
Paramount is the latest studio to shuffle its release calendar for the year after both Sony and Universal did the same with their summer tentpoles. On Monday, Sony delayed the releases of “Morbius,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” all to 2021. In the process, it removed the Tom Hanks WWII movie “Greyhound,” meant to open in June, from its release date, and further delayed the openings of the video game movie “Uncharted” and an untitled Sony/Marvel film.
Then Universal a day later pushed its summer film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to open a full year later and even unset the Broadway adaptation “Wicked” from its release date in Christmas of 2021 to make way for the Illumination animated film “Sing 2.”
It could be a sign more to come from other major studios potentially writing off the summer 2020 box office and preparing for the possibility that even if movie theaters are able to welcome back audiences with reduced capacity in auditoriums by July, there will be little product to lure back moviegoers who might already be wary of returning to crowded spaces.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is the follow-up to the 1986 Tom Cruise blockbuster “Top Gun,” putting Cruise back in the cockpit seat as a dangerous test pilot continuing to push air speed limits even as the military hopes to ground him. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller and Glen Powell.
“A Quiet Place Part II” is the sequel to the horror thriller from 2018 that starred Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as a family that lives in complete in order to evade detection from vicious alien invaders. The original film made $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget.
The animated “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” is based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon and is directed by Tim Hill and also features Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and Snoop Dogg.
Some of the other titles on Paramount’s fall release slate for the remainder of this year include Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” the “GI Joe” spinoff movie “Snake Eyes,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Coming 2 America” starring Eddie Murphy.
Paramount already released its blockbuster from earlier this year, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” on digital after its theatrical release, including a planned opening in China, was cut short due to the coronavirus. What’s more, Paramount’s comedy “The Lovebirds” that was meant to premiere at SXSW and then open in the spring, was also acquired by Netflix in lieu of a theatrical release.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" will debut on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters.
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. Now it's due on VOD on March 24.
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hits VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. will release the Ben Affleck drama -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was rushed to digital platforms, made available for purchase on Friday, March 20. The film will join Disney+ on April 3.
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and, as of this pubbing, has grossed $306 million worldwide. It will be available on demand starting on March 31.
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog will be available on digital March 27.
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Sounds like a lot of couples we know at this time. It will be available on digital March 27.
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" will be available to purchase on demand for beginning April 3. The film -- the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania journey to New York City -- premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award.
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, will open early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film is arriving early on digital April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s. Fans of the TV show know there'll be plenty of side-splitting jokes.
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.