Netflix Soars With International Franchise Spin-Off ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ | Charts

Netflix has leaned into its strength in international content to cultivate diverse audiences back home, too. Its latest film, “Bird Box Barcelona,” which moved the post-apocalyptic action-horror storyline to the Spanish city, delivered a sizable and diverse audience as a result, ranking at No. 4 on the Wrap Report’s most-streamed chart for the week of July 17-23.

Data shows that greater on-screen representation has the potential to increase viewership overall, as well as among diverse populations. The sequel to the 2018 original “Bird Box” was no exception as Hispanic audiences overindexed by over 50% above the national average in its opening weekend, while Black households were 25% more likely to watch than the average U.S. household.

Demographics for “Bird Box Barcelona,” July 17-23, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

Perhaps fueled by the popularity and virality of the original U.S. film starring Sandra Bullock, the Spanish-language title garnered major attention in its debut, drawing 921,000 households over its opening weekend, according to the latest Wrap Report.

The report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Top streaming shows, July 17-23, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

Netflix also swept the top five spots for the week, with “Quarterback” topping the charts for the first time after its July 12 debut. The docuseries was quickly renewed for a second season, announced Hall of Famer and executive producer Peyton Manning. With fans eagerly gearing up for the NFL season, the series could continue to grow in popularity in the weeks leading up to kickoff.

At No. 2, former USA Network legal drama “Suits” charted for Netflix for the third consecutive week. The series is known for Meghan Markle playing a leading role as paralegal Rachel Zane, before she married Prince Harry and became Duchess of Sussex. The streamer recently added eight of nine seasons of “Suits” on June 17. In just over five weeks, the first season has risen up the ranks and currently sits just behind “Quarterback” despite premiering over a decade ago on linear television.

Season 3 of “Sweet Magnolias,” following residents of small-town Serenity, South Carolina, debuted in third place on the most-watched list, while action-comedy film “The Out-Laws” rounded out the top five spots.

Amazon’s Prime Video nabbed two spots on the charts with its final season of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan.” New to the list is sophomore season of Gen Z coming of age drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty” based off the best-selling book series by Jenny Han. Meanwhile, Disney’s latest MCU series “Secret Invasion” featuring Samuel L. Jackson has landed on the charts for four consecutive weeks.

At No. 8 is Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” followed by Netflix documentary “Unknown: Cave of Bones,” which highlights the 2013 discovery of an extinct, archaic human species, Homo naledi.

Top linear programs, July 17-23, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

On broadcast television, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” secured the No. 1 linear spot for the week, followed by ABC’s “CMA Fest,” a three-hour primetime concert special featuring some of the biggest names in country music. Documentary “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” which delves into the history of the largest and longest-running country music festival, also debuted on the linear charts.

Meanwhile, competition shows continue to comprise over half of the linear telecasts, with four episodes of ABC’s “Wheel of Fortune” charting this week, joined by longtime hit “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and NBC series “American Ninja Warrior.”

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.