noah centineo the Recruit netflix

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks on "The Recruit. (Netflix)

‘The Recruit’ Joins Netflix’s Domination of Most-Streamed Series Rankings | Charts

by | December 26, 2022 @ 12:08 PM

Meanwhile, ”Black Adam“ premiered on HBO Max to strong numbers among young and diverse viewers

Netflix fans have pushed a new recruit into the most-streamed programming charts for the past week. The Noah Centineo-led series “The Recruit,” following a rookie CIA agent in an international political drama, debuted its first two episodes atop the streaming charts. The series joined Netflix’s “Wednesday” and “Harry & Meghan,” both of which remained on the charts in this week’s edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report. 

The Wrap report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming. Viewership insights come from data collected from a panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census. For the second consecutive week, Netflix dominated the streaming charts, sweeping each of the top 10 placements.

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

big tech 2022 best and worst dall-e

4 Winners – and One Loser – of Big Tech 2022 | PRO Insight
Nightmare Before Christmas

How Seasonal Demand for Christmas Movies Builds and Then Quickly Falls | Charts
chris rock selective outrage netflix

Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Special Will Debut in March – Watch the First Teaser (Video)

The 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix (December 2022)
amazon ai dall-e

How Amazon Uses AI to Automate Work at Its Corporate Headquarters | PRO Insight
Matilda the Musical

‘Matilda the Musical’ Film Review: The Kids Are Revolting, in the Best Way
Ed Norton Glass Onion and Tom Cruise Magnolia

Edward Norton Really Did Dress as Tom Cruise in ‘Magnolia’ for His ‘Glass Onion’ Tech Billionaire’s Flashback
avatar-the-way-of-water-image

‘Avatar 2’ Bombs in China – but Otherwise Soars to $661 Million Global Box Office | Chart
house of the dragon hbo

HBO Max’s Latest Show Cuts Are Making a Dent Without ‘House of the Dragon’ for Cover | Charts
justice-league-cast

Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order

Wattpad WEBTOON President Says User-Created IP Is the Answer for a Franchise-Hungry Hollywood