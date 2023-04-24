Alexander Dreymon plays "Uhtred" in "The Last Kingdom" series, including its final feature-length installment, "Seven Kings Must Die."

Alexander Dreymon plays "Uhtred" in "The Last Kingdom" series, including its final feature-length installment, "Seven Kings Must Die."

April 24, 2023

“The Mandalorian” guards the No. 1 spot for Disney+ and “Ted Lasso” keeps Apple TV+ in the game

The much-anticipated end to Netflix’s fan favorite “The Last Kingdom” debuted this week, one year after the believed-to-be final chapter of the original series aired in March of 2022. In a sign of ongoing interest to experiment with both release and format models, Netflix’s decision to bring Uhtred, played by Alexander Dreymon, and team back for a feature-length film has delivered another hit for the streamer with more than one million homes tuning into the premiere, driving the film to the No. 2 spot on the streaming charts, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of April 12-18.

The report tracks the most-watched programs across linear TV and streaming, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

