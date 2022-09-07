TIFF Toronto International Festival Market Preview

Toronto Film Festival Market Preview: Expect Bigger Sales for Smaller Movies

by | September 7, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Distributors are eager to be back in person and have a need for content, but many of the film festival’s buzziest titles lean very indie

This year’s Torotnto International Film Festival is back in full force with an impressive slate of movies, in-person crowds and distributors eager to fill up their pandemic-depleted slates. But the acquisition titles on display this year may not be the splashy, commercial, gala movies that once made Toronto unique on the fall festival circuit.

Multiple distribution executives and sales agents told TheWrap that while they were eager to leave behind the “ghost town” of last year’s TIFF and settle in for days of movies and premieres just like it was 2019 all over again, many of this year’s buzziest titles up for sale lean especially toward the indie variety or are playing in TIFF’s Discovery section of emerging or first-time directors.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

