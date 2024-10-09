Rose Byrne-Starring ‘Tow’ to Be Scored by Haim’s Este Haim and Nathan Barr | Exclusive

The upcoming indie feature “Tow,” starring Rose Byrne and directed by Stephanie Laing, is being scored by Este Haim of the band Haim and composer Nathan Barr, Laing’s representatives tell TheWrap.

The film, which Laing both directed and produced, stars Rose Byrne in a telling of the true story of unhoused woman Amanda Ogle. The Seattle resident had to fight to put her life back together in a story centered around her battle with a tow company, sparked when she received a tow bill for $21,634.

Beyond her work with sisters Alana and Danielle in Haim, Este has also composed for both film and television. She’s also been Grammy-nominated while Barr is an Emmy Award winner, taking a trophy home for his theme for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Hollywood.”

“Going into the studio with Nathan was like going to Disneyland every day,” Este Haim said in a statement. “It was such an exciting and inspiring place to be and collaborating with Nathan was truly a dream!”

This is the first time she has teamed up with Barr to work on a feature, scoring the project at Barr’s Bandrika Studios.

“I’m so excited to be working with Este and am a big fan of Haim,” Barr said.

“Este and Nathan are in many ways the last characters cast in this film,” Laing said. “Their music is layered and nuanced and features a rawness that embodies this story. I’m thrilled to be working with them.”

“Tow” also stars Octavia Spencer, Demi Lovato, Ariana DeBose and Dominic Sessa.