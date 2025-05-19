‘Toy Story 5’ Casts Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien will lend his voice to Smarty Pants in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” TheWrap has learned.

Disney made the announcement on Monday at the Licensing Expo during the Consumer Products section of the studio’s presentation. This time around, it’s toy meets tech when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged after being introduced to what kids are obsessed with today—electronics!

“You’ve got a friend in …Conan,” O’Brien said on social media.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, “Toy Story 5″ opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Stanton is one of the founding fathers of Pixar, having served as writer or co-writer on all five “Toy Story” films. “Toy Story 5” will be his fifth Pixar film as a director, joining “A Bug’s Life,” “Finding Nemo,” its sequel “Finding Dory” and “WALL-E.”

Released in 2019, “Toy Story 4” earned $1.07 billion world wide at the box office. If the fans loved it the first three times, why not a fourth? In “Toy Story 4,” Woody and Buzz branched out onto a road trip with Bonnie and new toy Forky.

While out on the journey, they reunited with Woody’s old flame Bo Peep. However, the two learned that what they wanted out of life as toys changed drastically over the years.