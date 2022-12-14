Tracee Ellis Ross Drops a Truth Bomb About POC in Sneak Peek at ‘The Shop’ Season Finale (VIDEO)

Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” just dropped its Season 5 finale episode, and it features actress Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), rapper Anuel AA (“Mercedes Tintia”) and actor Aldis Hodge (“Black Adam”).

“I really had all the odds against me. I went to prison with 200,000 followers, and I came out with 400 million followers,” says Anuel AA in the opening of the trailer for Season 5’s finale episode. It’s the first time the roundtable babershop-themed interview series has aired since it had to pull its controversial episode with Kanye “Ye” West.

“I think success is defined individually, but you gotta know yourself enough to know what success means,” Hodge says.

Hodge, Ross and Anuel AA will discuss “manifestation, doing the work, building legacy, overcoming imposter syndrome, enjoying the journey to greatness” alongside “The Shop” executive producer Maverick Carter and the series co-creator Paul Rivera, reads a press release for the episode. In addition, Ross will share why she feels “the pearly gates of Hollywood” didn’t open for her after the hit sitcom “Girlfriends” was canceled.

“Black and Brown people, we end up having to spend a lot of emotional cash trying to explain our worth,” Ross says.

The Season 5 finale of “The Shop” hits YouTube Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET exclusively on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel.