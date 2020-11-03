Tracy Chapman returned to television for the first time in years to perform a new rendition of her track “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

During Monday’s episode, the iconic singer-songwriter performed the song — originally released in 1988 — against a simple black background.

However, Chapman tweaked the lyrics of the final chorus to make it extremely timely to the eve of 2020’s presidential election.

“It’s finally the tables are starting to turn/Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no/Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no/Talkin’ bout a revolution, go vote,” Chapman sang.

She then revealed a small “Vote” sign as she stepped away from the microphone.

Chapman, who seldomly makes TV appearances, released a statement prior to her “Late Night” performance.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy.”

“I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart. I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in,” Seth Meyers said.

