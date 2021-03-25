‘Girls Trip’ Writer Tracy Oliver Signs Overall Deal With Apple

Tracy Oliver, the writer behind “Girls Trip,” “Little” and “The Sun Is Also a Star,” has signed an overall deal with Apple.

Apple landed the multiyear deal with Oliver in a competitive bidding situation. The deal will span original TV series and films, all through Oliver’s Tracy Yvonne Productions banner. The projects will have an emphasis on telling diverse and meaningful stories.

Oliver co-wrote the blockbuster comedy “Girls Trip” from 2017, making her the first Black woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million at the box office. The film starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, and was the breakout role for Tiffany Haddish, grossing $140 million worldwide.

Also Read: HFPA Rejected Press Conferences for Black-Led Projects Like 'Bridgerton,' Insiders Say (Exclusive)

Oliver is currently at work on an untitled Amy Poehler single-camera TV comedy and the second season of “First Wives Club.” Her other film credits include the comedy “Little,” which she co-wrote with Tina Gordon, “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and the YA romance story “The Sun Is Also a Star” based on the novel by Nicola Yoon.

Tracy Yvonne Productions’ mission is to advocate for authentic, impactful and inspirational storytelling throughout all mediums and genres by centering diverse stories, amplifying unique voices and improving inclusiveness within the industry.

Apple has recently signed first look and overall deals with Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alfonso Cuarón, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Stewart, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, Simon Kinberg, Cary Fukunaga and more.