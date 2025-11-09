‘Trailer Park Boys’ Star Mike Smith Steps Away From Comedy Series After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

“Trailer Park Boys” actor Mike Smith has “stepped away” from his role in the comedic series in light of a sexual assault lawsuit against him, the team behind the Netflix show announced.

“We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously,” Trailer Park Boys Inc. said in a broadly shared statement. “We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved.”

“Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case. At this time, Mike has stepped away from his role at Trailer Park Boys Incorporated and Gary Howsam has assumed managing director responsibilities,” the statement concluded.

Smith was charged in connection to an alleged assault on October 2. The incident reportedly took place on December 30, 2017, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The actor has also been told to refrain from communicating with the victim, who has not been identified.

Along with costars Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay, Smith has participated in “Trailer Park Boys” related projects for the better part of two decades. The series premiered in 2001 and has steadily built a strong fan base over the years. Season 13 of the show is set to air in 2026.