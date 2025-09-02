‘South Park’ Lampoons Labubus and Trump Tariffs in Trailer for Next Episode

“South Park” debuted the first trailer for Season 27, Episode 4 on Tuesday, and Butters is set to get in over his head with Labubus, their fake Lafufus, President Donald Trump’s tariffs and more.

“Butters experiences the reality of tariffs when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday,” the Comedy Central series shared in an X post highlighting the trailer. The all-new episode airs Wednesday at 10/9 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and on Paramount+ Thursday.

Watch the TV spot below:

Butters experiences the reality of tariffs when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday in an all-new episode on Wednesday, September 3 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/dRHRtWzhqd — South Park (@SouthPark) September 2, 2025

“South Park” returned to Comedy Central and Paramount+ in July and, in typical fashion, it took big swings and made headlines out of the gate. Season 27’s premiere episode, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” pulled no punches, taking aim at Trump — and at parent company Paramount for their recent dealings with him.

It’s a premiere that made a statement, and earned an official response from the Trump White House. The series carried that heat over to the ICE-centric Episode 2, which debuted to a massive ratings bump and itself earned the ire of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who railed against the animated series for mocking her physical appearance. Episode 3, “Sickofancy,” marked the return of Towelie as he visited Trump’s White House and a militarized Washington, D.C.

Also in typical “South Park” fashion? New episodes are dropping biweekly rather than weekly. The last installment, Episode 3, aired Aug. 20.

For future episodes, viewers can expect to watch them on Paramount+ on Thursdays after they premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday. The first three episodes are streaming now.

“South Park” follows a group of uncivil 10-year-old boys, Stan, Cartman, Kyle and Kenny, as they navigate quirky and wild adventures in South Park, Colorado. The series is based on the VHS-shared animated short “The Spirit of Christmas.”