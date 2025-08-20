‘South Park’: Towelie Returns to Visit Trump’s White House, Militarized DC in Episode 3 Trailer

“South Park” dropped its first trailer for Wednesday’s new episode — Season 27, Episode 3, titled “Sickofancy” — and we’re pleased to report that Towelie is making his grand return.

This time, the fan-favorite sentient talking towel is hitting Washington, D.C. Apparently in a militarized state under President Donald Trump, the trailer ends with Towelie exiting the bus into the big city and standing in front of the White House.

“This seems like the perfect place for a towel,” he exclaims.

Watch the trailer below:

“Sickofancy”: Towelie goes to Washington, D.C.



South Park’s 27th season continues this Wednesday, August 20 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/HVzao5ii4D — South Park (@SouthPark) August 20, 2025

“South Park” returned to Comedy Central and Paramount+ last month and in typical fashion, it took big swings and made headlines out of the gate. Season 27’s premiere episode, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” pulled no punches, taking aim at Trump — and at parent company Paramount for their recent dealings with him.

It’s a premiere that made a statement, and earned an official response from the Trump White House. The series carried that heat over to the ICE-centric Episode 2, which debuted to a massive ratings bump and itself earned the ire of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who railed against the animated series for mocking her physical appearance.

Alsop in typical “South Park” fashion? New episodes are dropping intermittently rather than weekly. Episode 3, “Sickofancy,” drops on Wednesday on Comedy Central at 7 p.m. PST.

For future episodes, viewers can expect to watch them on Paramount+ on Thursdays after they premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday. The first two episodes are streaming now.

“South Park” follows a group of uncivil 10-year-old boys, Stan, Cartman, Kyle and Kenny, as they navigate quirky and wild adventures in South Park, Colorado. The series is based on the VHS-shared animated short “The Spirit of Christmas.”

Towelie made his “South Park” debut in Season 5 back in 2001. He did not appear in Season 26 and was last seen on the series in Season 25.