Optimus Prime and his loyal Autobots are facing their biggest threat to date in the upcoming “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” — the world-devouring Unicron.

“How big can this guy be?” asks Anthony Ramos’ character Noah.

“Uh, he eats planets,” responds Pete Davidson’s Autobot Mirage. “So way bigger than the planet.”

The trailer for the action film — the seventh in the “Transformers” series and a direct sequel to “Bumblebee” — also showcases new Autobot allies called the Maximals.

Ron Perlman voices Optimus Primal, their leader who transforms into a gorilla. Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voices Air Razor, a warrior who transforms into an energy-breathing peregrine falcon. Female Transformers are a rarity, but “Rise of the Beasts” has at least three: Air Razor (Yeoh), fan-favorite Arcee (voiced by Liza Koshy), and the Terrorcon Nightbird (voiced by Michaela Jae Rodriguez).

The Maximals will join the Autobots “as allies in the existing battle for earth” in “a ’90s globetrotting adventure,” reads the logline.

At age 81, Peter Cullen continues to lend his voice to the noble Optimus Prime, a character he’s voiced since the ’80s animated series. Colman Domingo voices the evil Unicron.

The full cast list includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández and Tongayi Chi.

Steven Caple Jr. directs.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” opens in theaters on June 9. Watch the action-packed trailer above.