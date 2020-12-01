Ellen Page at Power Women Toronto

Irvin Rivera

LGBTQ Organizations Urge Media to Stop ‘Deadnaming’ Transgender Stars After Elliot Page Comes Out

by and | December 1, 2020 @ 1:37 PM

“It’s really easy to use Elliot’s projects like ‘Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Juno’ to identify him,” writer Megan Lasher says

Elliot Page’s coming out as transgender on Tuesday prompted media outlets and LGBTQ organizations to consider the inappropriateness of using a trans individual’s former name.

Reminder: there is NEVER a reason to publish someone’s deadname,” the Transgender Journalist Association said in a statement on Twitter. “We are delighted @TheElliotPage, star of Juno & The Umbrella Academy, loves being trans & is sharing that part of himself. We urge journalists and media outlets to treat Elliot with respect & not deadname them.”

