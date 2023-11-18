Thanks to enterprising social media users and rabid Taylor Swift fans, the tweets of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have resurfaced. Everything from spelling mistakes to happy thoughts about squirrels has delighted social media users, even entertaining “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots’ rapper Black Thought. They worked together to turn the posts into a new rap song… while glossing over some of Kelce’s more troubling posts.

The pair performed the tune on Friday night’s episode. Black Thought began, “Travis used to tweet a lot, nah, he wouldn’t quit,” before Fallon jumped in with a Kelce quote, “I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it.”

“Now this guy’s with Taylor Swift and, yeah, the two are dating,” Black Thought went on. Fallon followed up with another Kelce tweet, “I had no idea they ate bread like that. Haha hashtag-crazy.”

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

“Sometimes they were simple, and sometimes they were clever,” Black Thought continued. “Haven’t been to Dave ‘n’ Busters in forever,” Fallon rapped back.

haven't been to dave n busters in 4ever but i definitely held it down in the game section… set a record in the basketball free-throw game! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 21, 2011

“His tweets were pretty normal, and nothing super edgy,” Black Thought added. “Plane ride was coo, got a nice meal ‘n’ chilled with my boy Reggie,” Fallon replied.

“Sometimes he was really deep, the whole world he’d inspired,” the rapper continued. “The most powerful weapon on this earth is the human soul on fire!” Fallon exclaimed.

The most powerful weapon on this earth is the human soul on fire! The passion of a man is the backbone to success! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 4, 2013

“Then, he’d take it down a notch and keep things super light,” said Black Thought, to which Fallon sang back, “‘Bout to get some Taco Bell ‘n’ see what’s poppin’ tonight.”

Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! then hit everyone up, n see whats poppin tonight — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 15, 2009

“He would tweet all sorts of things, the topics, they were various,” Black Thought added. “These people on hashtag-ThePriceIsRight are hilarious!” Fallon continued.

These people on #ThePriceIsRight are hilarious!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 1, 2011

The two also had fun with typos in the tweets. As Black Thought put it, “Sometimes there were typos ’cause he did it on the fly.” Fallon answered with yet another tweet, “Went out ‘n’ grabbed some old-school Jordans now I’m off to the bowling ‘ally’!”

went out n grabbed some oldschool jordans now im off to the bowling ally! hahaha — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 28, 2009

The song ended with two tweets: “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!!!” and “NAP TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 26, 2013

NAP TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 1, 2010

Despite Fallon’s claim that the tweets are “wholesome and fun,” deep-diving Swifties and the New York Times highlighted that some of the messages are less than great. They included fat-shaming, an ableist slur and calling women “ugly.” In 2010, Kelce wrote, “As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you!!”

Kelce appeared to have deleted this and other offensive tweets from his account by Thursday night.