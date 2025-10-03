Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Cancel Future Ruins LA Music and Film Festival, Citing ‘Logistical Challenges and Complications’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ inaugural Future Ruins music and film festival has been canceled due to “logistical challenges and complications,” the Oscar winners announced on Friday.

The Future Ruins festival was meant to be a celebration of movie music and would have featured appearances from John Carpenter, Terence Blanchard, Howard Shore and others. The first-time endeavor was scheduled for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

“Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year,” Reznor and Ross said in a statement, shared on the festival’s website. “The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate. Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information.”

The full lineup of performers for the now-scrapped Future Ruins festival included Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow, Danny Elfman, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Howard Shore, Isobel Waller-Bridge, John Carpenter, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Mark Mothersbaugh, Questlove, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Tamar-kali, Terence Blanchard, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Volker Bertelmann aka Hauschka.

The festival was originally announced by the Nine Inch Nails duo back in May. It was billed as an immersive, three-stage experience.

“It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting,” Reznor said at the time. “There’s no headliner. There’s no hierarchy. This is a stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again.”