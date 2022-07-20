Trevor Noah remains baffled at the lengths some states are willing to go to prevent mass shootings — without actually putting into practice common sense gun reform. During Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” he blasted one Texas school district for requiring students to start using clear backpacks in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde.

“For real, what are we doing here, people?” he said. “I’m constantly amazed at how America is willing to get rid of everything except guns.”

On Monday, the Dallas Independent School District announced that all students from grades 6–12 would have to wear clear or mesh backpacks in order to ensure that they are not carrying weapons and other prohibited items. Students will be allowed to carry a smaller opaque pouch to enclose money and other personal items.

Noah mockingly suggested that the next mandate would be “no more clothes.”

“They could be hiding the guns anywhere,” he continued. “You know, now that I think about it, just get rid of all the kids in the school. That way the guns can finally go there in peace. I think we solved it.”

In a moment of seriousness, the late night host contended that forcing students to use a clear backpack would not stop school shootings from happening. In fact, there’s only one solution that Noah thinks will truly work.

“There’s only one thing that is going to stop shootings, and we all know what it is,” he said. “Just cut to the chase and arrest all the weird kids. Yeah, it’s not fair, and it’s definitely not legal. It’s not a good idea. But it is a good idea.”

You can watch the rest of the segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.