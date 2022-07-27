Working for the Department of Justice is surely no picnic, but toiling under the new division imagined by “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah sounds like a nightmare.

In his Wednesday night monologue, Noah clocked a fresh report that the DOJ had launched a criminal investigation into the actions – and inactions – of President Trump during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. “Yes, another investigation!” he said.

Noah suggested that Justice should organize a permanent division to handle Trump-related cases.

“At this point I feel like the Justice Department is just going to have to dedicate an entire division to Trump … you know, they’ll have the national security division, the civil rights division, and the ‘What the hell did Donald Trump do now?’ division.”

Employees would be, to say the least, busy.

“You know it’s got to be a high-stress environment,” Noah said. “It’s gonna sound like a fast-food joint during a dinner rush: ‘We got two tax evasions! Three witness tamperings! We got two corruptions and don’t forget about the porn star on the side!”

Watch Noah’s entire monologue above.