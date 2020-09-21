Trevor Noah Names 2020’s Best Karen for ‘The Daily Show’s’ Pandemmy Awards (Video)
Donald Trump takes home multiple awards
Reid Nakamura | September 21, 2020 @ 8:45 PM
Last Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 9:24 PM
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah announced the winners of the 2020 Pandemmy Awards on Sunday, awarding winners in categories including “Best Bullshit,” “Best Supporting Disaster” and “Outstanding Achievement in Wishful Thinking.”
Donald Trump was the big winner of the evening, taking home the Pandemmys for Most Optimistic Performance for saying COVID-19 would “disappear” and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for the video of him struggling down a ramp at West Point. The president was also given a special award for Outstanding Achievement in Self-Editing.
The Pandemmys, a parody of Sunday’s Emmy Awards where “The Daily Show” lost in the variety talk series category to “Last Week Tonight,” were announced by Noah last Friday. The awards honor “the most notable performances during the coronavirus pandemic,” Noah said. Winners were decided by an online fan vote.
In addition to Trump, nominees included the various Karens and Kevins around the country who threw on-camera fits about mask requirements; White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who promised never to lie; murder hornets; the California wildfire sparked by explosives used for a gender reveal party; Vice President Mike Pence; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo; and a whole host of cable news hosts.
See all the winners below, and the full list of nominees here.
Best Bullshit: Kayleigh McEnany – “I Will Never Lie to You”
Best Costume Design: Matt Gaetz – “Mocking Gas Mask”
Best Cure: Disinfectant
Best Foreign Film: Italians Singing on Balconies
Best Karen: “I Am Legend”
Best Kevin: Man Dragged Out By Son
Best Picture: Gov. Cuomo: SLUT
Best Supporting Disaster: Gender Reveal Wildfire
Best Supporting Supporter: Dr. Robert Redfield – “Your Decisive Leadership”
Most Optimistic Performance: Donald Trump – “Like a Miracle It’ll Disappear”
Outstanding Achievement in Wishful Thinking: Dana Bash – “From a Human Standpoint”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination: Donald Trump
Emmys 2020: 7 Snubs and Surprises, From Zendaya's Euphoric Win to 'The Good Place's' Bad Run (Photos)
As is typical at the Emmys, Sunday's winners ranged from the woefully expected to the pleasantly surprising. Here's our list of the biggest snubs and surprises.
Surprise: "Schitt's Creek" was heavily favored coming into the Emmys broadcast, but few anticipated the Pop TV series' history-making sweep of the comedy categories, with wins for stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, as well as for writing, directing and Outstanding Comedy Series.
Snub: NBC's "The Good Place" has been a critical favorite throughout its four-year run, but the comedy struggled to break through at the Emmys, going out without a single win despite nominations for acting, writing and Outstanding Comedy Series.
Snub: Given "Schitt's Creek's" unprecedented seven wins, any number of comedies could be considered a snub. But "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" had emerged as an Emmys favorite in recent years, and even previous winners Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub went overlooked in favor of "Schitt's Creek's" final season.
Surprise: Uzo Aduba won the supporting actress in a limited series trophy for her role in FX's "Mrs. America" on Sunday night, a win that saw her beat out nominees from the heavily nominated "Watchmen," Netflix's "Hollywood" and "Unbreakable," and even two of her co-stars.
Snub: "Unbelievable" was a critical favorite upon its release, and the Netflix limited series' three stars were long considered to be major contenders for this year's Emmys. But with Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever snubbed for nominations, the series lost out in Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Outstanding Limited Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie (Toni Collette).
Surprise: HBO's teen drama "Euphoria" only managed one nomination in the major categories this year, but lead actress Zendaya managed to turn her surprise nomination into a surprise win on Sunday, besting the likes of Laura Linney, Jennifer Aniston and recent Oscar winner Olivia Coleman.
Surprise: "Succession" took home a number of major wins in the drama categories, but it seems that the HBO drama's three nominations for supporting actor worked against it, allowing "The Morning Show" star Billy Crudup to sneak in and win Apple TV+'s first major Emmy of the night.
It was anything but a by-the-book night
