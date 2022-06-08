Trevor Noah doled out some rare praise while discussing New York’s new gun control measures on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

The late night host seemed shocked that any politicians had taken action in the wake of several mass shootings in the United States, including the tragedy at Robb Elementary two weeks ago in Uvalde, Texas.

“Wow. This is so weird. A mass shooting happened and then politicians did something,” he said. “I didn’t even know that that was possible. It’s like I showed up to McDonald’s and the McFlurry machine is working. I don’t even know how to react to this. Do I clap? Am I supposed to tip?”

Noah continued to try to find the words to express his elation, adding: “This feels like when you’re ready to argue with your partner and before you can say anything, they just apologize. Now you got a throat full of screams and nothing to do with it.”

The new measures in New York, which were signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21 and require new buyers to obtain a permit. The provisions also expand red flag laws and require microstamping for semi-automatic handgun ammunition.

While he was generally happy with the new laws, Noah did have some suggestions for how they could be made better. For example, he thinks that the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic weapon should probably be about four days after a person’s 21st birthday.

“I don’t want someone buying a gun on the same night they’re slamming 10 shots of Jäger. Just spread it out. You know?” he said.

