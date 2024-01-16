Trevor Noah admitted he “definitely” had second thoughts about giving up his gig on “The Daily Show” after getting the crew back together for Monday night’s Emmys.

“When I see everybody here, definitely,” Noah told reporters of potential second thoughts about leaving the Comedy Central post after receiving his Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. “I would gladly come back and work with every single one of these people every single day of the week.”

“When I see them I would do it,” he continued, motioning to his fellow “The Daily Show” correspondents. “When I see what my schedule is on Wednesday, I wouldn’t do it.”

As fans of “The Daily Show” prepare for a turbulent election year, Noah reminded viewers that the Comedy Central satire show is “still there.”

“The good news is, I didn’t make this show by myself — I’m looking at all of the people who made it — so if you’re still looking for a spot to get all of your satire that covers all of the news that’s probably going to become even crazier as the elections move along, this is the team,” Noah said. “These are the people writing a bunch of those jokes, coming up with the craziest ideas, making the best show on television every single night, night after night.

Noah left his post at “The Daily Show” in December 2022, and his impending replacement has yet to be announced as the show rotates through guest celebrity hosts as they seek a permanent replacement. Former “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. teased Noah as he accepted his Emmy, mouthing “please hire a host.”

When asked about his replacement, Noah jokingly replied, “When they announced that we won, I said, ‘Ahh, who is going to replace me? I’m still thinking about that.”