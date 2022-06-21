“The Daily Show” is headed to yet another battleground state.

To coincide with midterm elections, Trevor Noah will be hosting the show from the Tabernacle in Atlanta with a live audience from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The segments will include on-the-ground election coverage, which has become a staple at “The Daily Show.”

In previous years, “The Daily Show” has visited other battleground states for midterm elections, including Florida and Ohio. This fall, the show plans to highlight key races and report on broader voting issues within Georgia. The show will feature election coverage all the way up to election night.

Guest and ticket information for tapings of “The Daily Show” in Atlanta will be released at a later date. The episodes will air nightly at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Noah and “The Daily Show” are no strangers to political coverage. The late night show is constantly keeping a watchful eye on federal and local politics, from Florida to California.

In addition to hosting, Noah also executive produces “The Daily Show.” Jen Flanz is showrunner and also serves as an executive producer, alongside Jill Katz.

Justin Melkmann is co-executive producer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are supervising producers; and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are producers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer.