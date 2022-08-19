Upon hearing the news that the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Thursday, Trevor Noah was stunned during last night’s episode of “The Daily Show” as he began counting just how many present and past Trump allies have now gone to prison.

“Can we just take a moment to appreciate how many people associated with Donald Trump have ended up in prison?” he said. “His lawyer (Michael Cohen), his campaign manager (Paul Manafort), his deputy campaign chairman (Rick Gates), now the chief financial officer of his organization.”

He added: “Usually, you’ve got to run a drug cartel to have this many friends doing hard time. At this point, it’s basically El Chapo and Donald Trump.”

The late night host also suggested an idea that might help stray younger children “away from Trump” by allowing these former Trump allies to speak on their past mistakes.

“You know what they need to do? They need to send all these Trump felons to school assemblies to scare kids away from Trump,” he said. “Just be like, ‘You think hanging out with the 45th president is cool? That’s what I thought and now I’m drinking wine out of a toilet. That’s my state of the union, kid!'”

And, if you were wondering whether Trump knew about the crimes being committed by his former CFO, Noah had an answer for that too.

“Now, I know what you’re thinking right now. You’re wondering to yourself: Surely if Trump’s second in command was committing financial crimes with Trump’s company, then Trump must also be involved in these crimes,” he said. “Well, actually no. Cause apparently the story is that he had no idea what was happening in his organization at all levels for decades. He had no clue. And that, my friends, is the kind of leadership that makes him fit to be the next president of the United States. Truly powerful.”