Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” hits Netflix on Friday — 13 years after Sorkin first wrote the script for the film about the riots at the 1968 Democratic Convention and the trial that followed.
That’s just one snippet Sorkin told audiences about the making of the film at a drive-in screening this week. In fact, it took so long to get this movie made, that he never thought he’d see it happen.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance and Michael Keaton, and chronicles a group of seven defendants charged by the government with conspiracy in 1969 and 1970 and inciting to riot related to anti-Vietnam War protests that took place in Chicago, Illinois during the 1968 Democratic Nation Convention.
See below for five facts about the making of the film.
1) Tom Hayden Was Instrumental in the Writing of His Character
Sorkin combed through 21,000 pages of court documents — after all, the trial went on for almost five months. But what he couldn’t find in those documents were certain personality traits and relationship characteristics about individual people. That’s where Tom Hayden, played by Redmayne in the film, stepped in, before he passed away four years ago. Hayden was one of the men who took part in the riots and later ran for political office, winning seats in both the California Assembly and California Senate.
Sorkin told the audience that it was from him that he learned about Hayden’s at times tumultuous relationship with Abbie Hoffman (Cohen) — and that one of his famous speeches that many believed incited the riots actually came out differently than he had intended.
After the beating of Rennie Davis, he told protestors: “Make sure that if blood is going to flow, it will flow all over the city.” What he meant to say was “our blood.”
Sorkin said they were able to shoot at the actual Grant Park in Chicago, where some of the protests took place. Because of that, Sorkin said, they were able to match archival footage with new shots in the film.
3) Sorkin Thought the Film Would Never Get Made
In 2006, Steven Spielberg told Sorkin that he wanted to make a movie about the riots at the 1968 Democratic Convention and the trials that followed. At the time, though, Sorkin didn’t know to what extent he’d be involved, but in 2007, he wrote a script with Spielberg intended as director. However, budget concerns soon took Spielberg out of the running, and WGA strikes delayed filming to the point where it was suspended.
In 2018, the film was resurrected, with Sorkin announced as director. At the end of that year, the film was once again put on hold due to budgetary concerns, but was revived by Paramount and then sold to Netflix so the film could reach audiences before Election Day, given that the coronavirus has forced theater closures all over the world.
4) Sacha Baron Cohen Was Cast 13 Years Ago
Sorkin told drive-in audiences that Sacha Baron Cohen was cast as Abbie Hoffman 13 years ago by Spielberg. When the movie ramped up again in 2018, Cohen apparently called Sorkin and basically told him he shouldn’t even look at any other actor for the role of Abbie.
Sorkin explained that he actually stole a shot from 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” as a “homage to Steven.” He explained that there is a shot in “Chicago 7” with light shining in such a way that looks to be out of “Close Encounters.” When you watch the film, see if you can figure out which shot he’s talking about. We don’t want to spoil anything.
Sorkin also said this film made him discover the way light and shadow can dramatically change a film.
All 8 Aaron Sorkin Movies Ranked From Worst to Best (Photos)
Aaron Sorkin was probably born in the wrong era. His characters operate under an impossibly witty and clever language, engaging in exchanges only experienced in the movies of Howard Hawks or Frank Capra. With the upcoming release of "Molly’s Game," Sorkin’s directorial debut, we ranked every film the man has penned over the last three decades.
8. “Malice” (1993)
Sorkin’s shoddiest screenplay is also his most dated. Nicole Kidman plays a happily married woman who wants to start a family. She finds herself under the care of Jed (Alec Baldwin), who's some kind of malevolent figure in Sorkin's clumsy script. “You ask me if I have a God complex?” asks Baldwin, before continuing. “Let me tell you something: I am God.” Yikes.
7. “Molly’s Game” (2017)
Sorkin is a writer first and everything else second. That includes the role of director. Sorkin’s prose sings under the direction of David Fincher or Mike Nichols, assured talents whose visions are inimitable. Here Sorkin -- adapting Molly Bloom’s book -- has difficulty pulling off double-duty. The language is still sharp and cutting, but the bite isn’t there. Surprisingly, Molly packs little punch.
6. “Steve Jobs” (2015)
This unorthodox imagining of Steve Jobs’ life should work better than it does. Under director Danny Boyle, there are moments of power. The heated exchanges between Michael Fassbender and Seth Rogen; the even more heated exchanges between Fassbender and Jeff Daniels. Sorkin does anger perfectly. Fragmenting Jobs’ varied career into a triptych structure ends up undoing some of its narrative impact.
5. “A Few Good Men” (1992)
Movies like “A Few Good Men” with monumentally popular lines of dialogue become mythologized. We gravitate to what we can easily recall, like the goodbye in “Casablanca” or Marlon Brandon’s tragic lamenting in “On the Waterfront." Moving past Jack Nicholson’s "You can’t handle the truth” throw-down, Rob Reiner's courtroom drama is more subtle than we remember. It derives strength from its performances (namely Tom Cruise and Demi Moore), who use Sorkin’s words to great effect.
4. “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007)
This one is just fun. Re-watching director Mike Nichols’ biopic of the Texas congressmen (Tom Hanks), it’s clear Sorkin’s work plays better if it's, well, playful. The less serious the project takes itself, the stronger it ends up being. “Charlie Wilson” shines when it narrows its focus on the complex (sometimes romantic) dynamic between Hanks and Julia Roberts. Sorkin seems interested in exploring relationships that oscillate from person to professional. The lines are blurred, and that’s when characters become interesting.
3. “Moneyball” (2011)
Sorkin is best when adapting events that (on the page) don’t appear inherently cinematic. “Moneyball” is a film about number-crunching statisticians obsessed with a calculable solution to sport. Like most of Sorkin’s work, it benefits from two factors: Bennett Miller direction and star Brad Pitt. Oh, and then there’s Robin Wright, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jonah Hill. Michael Lewis’ book may have discovered the story of the Oakland A’s, but it’s Sorkin who unearths the heart.
2. “The American President” (1995)
Pure joy. “The American President” is not based on a true story. It’s not adapting an acclaimed New York Times best-seller. Sorkin’s script is simply an amalgamation of his desires: politics, sex, and power (note: not always in that order). Starring Michael Douglas and Annette Bening, every frame feels like an anomaly today -- and it’s not just because of Douglas’ irresistibly charming Commander-in-Chief. It’s a drama that’s not Oscar-bait (although it did receive one nomination for original score) or contrived, with no intentions of spinoffs or sequels. It’s about two people abating loneliness through love, and how that is made a bit more challenging when one person is running the free world.
1. "The Social Network" (2010)
Sorkin’s filmic output can’t compare to his work on television. But “The Social Network” is Sorkin’s crowning achievement. The actors -- especially Jesse Eisenberg as infamous Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg -- understand Sorkin’s intent. They lean into the nastiness when the script asks for it, and replicate the epigrammatic wit that Sorkin has been chasing since the early '90s. Neither effusive nor dry, the film is unafraid of vulnerability. Egotism gone awry, youthful creativity turned into commerce, friendship jettisoned for, well, greener pastures. It’s a true masterpiece.
1 of 9
How does his directorial debut, “Molly’s Game,” stack up against classics like “A Few Good Men” and “The Social Network”?
Aaron Sorkin was probably born in the wrong era. His characters operate under an impossibly witty and clever language, engaging in exchanges only experienced in the movies of Howard Hawks or Frank Capra. With the upcoming release of "Molly’s Game," Sorkin’s directorial debut, we ranked every film the man has penned over the last three decades.