‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Wins Top Prize at American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddie Awards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Palm Springs” have been named the best edited films of 2020 by the American Cinema Editors, whose 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards took place in a virtual ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

“Chicago 7,” which is nominated for the film-editing Oscar along with “The Father,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Sound of Metal,” won in the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) category. “Palm Springs” won in the comedy category.

Since 2000, when ACE split its film award into separate drama and comedy categories, one of its winners has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Film Editing 15 times in 21 years. All but one of those wins have come in the drama category.

“Soul” won the award for animated film, while “My Octopus Teacher” took the prize in the documentary category.

In the television categories, winners included “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ted Lasso,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” “The Last Dance” won for a non-theatrical documentary, while “David Byrne’s American Utopia” won for variety special.

Also at the ceremony, Spike Lee received the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and film editors Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky received Career Achievement Awards.

The virtual ceremony was hosted by the cast of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” with presenters including Riz Ahmed, Jodie Foster, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr. and Aaron Sorkin.

The winners:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic): “The Trial of Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy): “Palm Springs,” Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Best Edited Animated Feature Film: “Soul,” Kevin Nolting, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature): “My Octopus Teacher,” Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical): “The Last Dance” – “Episode I,” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television: “Schitt’s Creek” – “Happy Ending,” Trevor Ambrose, CCE

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television: “Ted Lasso” – “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Melissa McCoy

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television: “Better Call Saul” – “Bad Choice Road,” Chris McCaleb, ACE, Joey Liew

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television: “Ozark” – “Wartime,” Cindy Mollo, ACE

Best Edited Limited Series or Motion Picture: “The Queen’s Gambit” – “Exchanges,” Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series: “Cheer” – “God Blessed Texas,” Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special: “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Adam Gough, ACE

Best Edited Animation (Non-Theatrical): “Rick and Morty” – “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” Lee Harting

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing: Samuel Bailey – University of North Carolina School of the Arts