“Triangle of Sadness” is moving from the screen to the stage with a live table read set to take place next week.

Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Alison Brie, Tia Carrere, Ayo Edebiri, Jordan Firstman, Brett Goldstein and Kumail Nanjiani will lead the cast, with additional members to be announced for the Monday performance. Ruben Östlund will helm the reimagined reading of his film in collaboration with Neon and Film Independent.

“What a joy to do a table read with this group of fine actors!” said Östlund. “Together we are planning for some surprises. I don’t want to scare anyone off, but there will be some risk involved in attending this event.”

Rachel Bleemer, Director of Programming and Events at Film Independent said: “We’re excited to bring absolute chaos to the Wallis stage with an A-list cast and an Academy Award-nominated director.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards. The social satire follows two influencer-models whose yacht vacation goes hilariously and horribly awry. Starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Dolly De Leon and more, the film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival. Östlund previously won the award for 2017’s “The Square.”

The event will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 27. The performance is part of “Live Read,” a monthly series hosted by Film Independent. Past guest directors have included Marlee Matlin (“Sunset Boulevard”), Quentin Tarantino (“The Hateful Eight”), Jason Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) and Marvin Lemus (“L.A. Story”).

Tickets are now available to the public.