Tribeca Film Festival Announces 20th Anniversary Edition Will Run June 2021

The 20th anniversary edition of the Tribeca Film Festival will return to New York City on June 9-20, 2021, reflecting shifting calendars and efforts to ensure the Festival moves forward in the safest environment, Festival organizers announced on Friday.

The festival, originally scheduled for spring, 2020, was postponed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 150,000 Americans so far.

Submissions will open on September 8, 2020 for all categories: feature and short films, episodic storytelling, immersive, branded entertainment, and a newly added section dedicated to online premieres as part of the official slate, bringing the Tribeca experience and the best in independent film to online audiences nationwide.

To accommodate creators affected by the pandemic, the submission period is extended by three weeks, the late deadline is pushed to January, and the eligibility rules are adjusted to include films that have previously screened at online festivals.

Also Read: Tribeca Film Institute to Suspend Operations, Enact Layoffs

Additionally, Tribeca organizers announced they will dedicate space within the 2021 festival to the films whose premieres were not able to take place in 2020. All 2020 Tribeca-selected filmmakers have been invited to showcase their films and celebrate their postponed premieres as part of the 20th anniversary edition.

“We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and to honoring what our founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have made a reality in bringing storytellers and communities together,” said Tribeca Enterprises Chief Creative Officer Paula Weinstein in a statement to TheWrap.

“As we take our first steps towards the next edition of our festival, we have centered our thoughts and plans on the filmmakers and film-goers who have been so affected by the challenges of the last few months. Whether it’s in the cinema, online, or outdoors, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to an innovative 20th anniversary festival in the spirit of our last 20 years celebrating community and storytelling in all their forms,” added Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano.

Submissions & Deadlines for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival:

September 8, 2020 – Submissions Open

October 21, 2020 – Early Deadline

December 2, 2020 – Official Deadline

January 13, 2021 – Late Deadline

Submissions open on September 8, 2020 at www.tribecafilm.com/festival/submissions or via FilmFreeway: www.filmfreeway.com/TribecaFilmFestival. Submission rules, regulations, and information on eligibility for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival are available at https://tribecafilm.com/festival/submissions. For any questions, please contact entries @tribecafilm.com

Twitter: @Tribeca

Instagram: @tribeca

Facebook: facebook.com/Tribeca

Hashtag: #Tribeca2021

The Festival was established in the aftermath of 9/11 in an effort to bring people together through the arts and send a signal of resiliency to the world.