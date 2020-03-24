Tribeca to Launch a Short Film Each Day to Keep ‘Anxiety Away’ During Coronavirus Isolation

If you don’t have the patience to binge-watch an entire series of television during quarantine but still want a daily dose of entertainment, the Tribeca Film Festival will roll out one short film a day that you can stream online for free.

The daily series is charmingly titled “A Short Film a Day, Keeps Anxiety Away,” and the postponed festival will debut a new short film each day from a different filmmaker, including several making their online premieres and others that come from the festival’s alumni.

The first premiere of the series will be “Lady Hater” from writer and director Alexandra Barreto on Mar. 30. The film is a comedy short about a woman who finds herself stressed out after she picks the very wrong yoga class.

The series will run over the next month and will be available on tribecafilm.com for a limited time. Further, select short filmmakers featured within the series will also share Instagram stories via the Tribeca Instagram handle about what’s happening in their life while they’re under quarantine.

Check out the full list of films that will roll out on the web below:

“METRONOME”

Music soothes in this short about a prodigy and his maestro.

“LADY HATER”

Yoga is good for stress…but not if you pick the wrong class.

“STORM”

There’s always a chance at a “do-over,” especially in this isolation-based love story.

“HARD-ISH BODIES”

If you hear a knock on your door, it just might be this plus-size male stripper.

“WESTFALIA”

With social media connecting us, here’s one couple who takes it a little too seriously.

“40 MINUTES OVER MAUI”

If you’ve stayed away from that expensive hotel mini-bar…desperate times call for desperate measures.

“MASTER MAGGIE”

An acting coach and her new student prep for a very unexpected audition.

SHORTS ALUMNI TO BE POSTED OVER THE NEXT MONTH:

“LOVE-40 ***DEBUTING THIS MORNING AT 11AM!”

Relationships can really “bite” sometimes in this short starring Lola Kirke.

“PEGGY”

If you’re missing social events, Tribeca cordially invites you to a rather unusual birthday party.

“I THINK SHE LIKES YOU”

This guy thinks his fantasy of being with two women is coming true. Uh…not so much.

“LOST WEEKEND”

Rock out with Van Halen, even if you won’t remember much afterwards.

“FIRE IN CARDBOARD CITY”

As far as complete disasters go few can top A Fire in Cardboard City!

“WARNING LABELS”

Pay attention to the little labels we all wear when looking for a meaningful connection.

“EARLY SUNDAY MORNING”

This couple finds a moving and beautiful way to use an empty theater.

“DON’T MESS WITH JULIE WHITFIELD”

During times of stress, try to keep calm and Don’t Mess with Julie Whitfield.

“CURMUDGEONS”

We all love our parents even when they can be a little curmudgeonly.

“CAFÉ GLASS”

In the not too distant future a society hopelessly addicted to technology faces meltdown when the power goes out.

“APPROACHING A BREAKTHROUGH”

Unconventional times call for unconventional therapy to keep us grounded.

“VOICEOVER”

Worst case scenario? This confused narrator has three of them to keep you on the edge of your sofa!

“PINK HELMET POSSE”

Watch out for roving skateboard gangs of grade schoolers, especially the Pink Helmet Posse!

“TODAY’S THE DAY”

One thing we should never lose sight of is our hopes and dreams!

“THAT’S MY JAZZ”

Everyone is cooking at home so here is a poignant short about family, love and pastry.

“ONE YEAR LEASE”

Even if this month’s rent is late, be thankful this isn’t your landlord.

“UGH!”

An inventor’s future-seeing machine gets stuck in a loop.