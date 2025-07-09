Tripper Clancy to Write ‘Night at the Museum’ Reimagining for 21 Laps and 20th Century Studios

“Die Hart” writer Tripper Clancy is set to write a new reimagining of “Night at the Museum” for Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps banner and 20th Century Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, however the story centers on a new adventure inside the museum with new characters, according to Deadline which first reported the news.

Levy and Dan Levine will produce via 21 Laps, with Emily Morris overseeing the project for the company.

“The Night at the Museum” franchise is based on a 1993 children’s book by Milan Trenc about a night watchman whose job turns chaotic when museum exhibits come alive after dark. Levy and star Ben Stiller created the franchise with three successful movies under 20th Century Fox.

The original “Night at the Museum” was released in 2006 and garnered $574 million worldwide. The sequel, “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” followed in 2009 with $413 million worldwide. The trilogy wrapped up in 2014 with “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” which brought in about $363 million worldwide.

Levy previously directed all three installments and also produced.

Clancy is best known for writing each installment in the Kevin Hart led “Die Hart” franchise, for Roku and Amazon. He is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone, and Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn. Levy and 21 Laps are repped by WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, and Ziffren Brittenham.